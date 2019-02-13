Tackling a Small Kitchen: DIY Open Shelving

I think it’s safe to say Zack + I are finally settled into our new apartment. Moving in during the holidays made the entire process even more hectic than normal, but we managed.

And with a new apartment come all the fun projects – big and small. The first big project I wanted to tackle was open shelving in our dining area. Our kitchen is pretty small and cramped, so we knew we needed to get creative.

I picked up the brackets from Ikea , and the white shelves are from Lowe’s . Honestly the hardest part of this entire project was figuring out where the studs were and making sure we kept everything level (laser level was a life saver). Once we figured out the placement of everything, we simply screwed the brackets into the wall then attached the shelves.

These shelves were primarily built for storing dishes, glassware, and other dining related items, BUT these are open shelves, so I did add a little extra decor for some flair.

I absolutely LOVE how they turned out, and cant wait to tackle and share more home projects as they are completed. If you have any questions about the shelves, let me know! Shoppable links are below for almost everything.

— XO – Courtney

