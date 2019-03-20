Happy first day of spring! Is the cold weather behind us? It’s starting to feel like it. Last weekend was absolutely perfect, and it got me thinking about all the things I want to do as the weather is warming up, so I decided to put together a list of some of the great things to do in Los Angeles this spring.

–

And if you don’t live in or plan on visiting LA this spring, use this as inspiration to create your own bucket list for the season, and share your plans in the comments – I’d love to hear them!