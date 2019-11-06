Sweater Weather: Favorites Under $50

Sweater weather is *finally* here. Well . . . at least in the mornings and evenings. That’s fine, I’ll just crank the AC midday.

There are soo many great + affordable sweaters out there, so I thought I’d make it easy for you and share some of my favorites that I either have OR have my eye on (hint hint to anyone looking to do some early Christmas shopping for me).

You can’t go wrong with a solid color – from bold and bright to muted and pastel; classic silhouettes to striking new shapes with exaggerated sleeves and shoulders. Endless options.

1 2 3 4

I’ve been seeing this “V” detail everywhere, and I’m here for it. I love how many different ways it’s been interpreted too – from monotone to color blocking to ruffles and more.

1 2 3 4

From patchwork to abstract prints to color blocking to mixed prints and textures – everything goes.

1 2 3 4

Okay – I really didn’t plan to share anything Christmas related yet, BUT since Zack and I are going to be on vacation the first week of December, I had to start prepping for our annual Christmas Card – and I stumbled on some ugly Christmas sweaters that actually aren’t really that ugly. Anyway – figured since this IS a sweater post, I’d throw these in the mix too.

1 2 3 4

And of course, you can shop my look below too!

XO – Courtney

sweater // zara

jeans // mango

boots // zara

purse // stylenanda

hat // lack of color