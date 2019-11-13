Nostalgic Cravings: Crockpot Hungarian Goulash

It’s been almost a year since we came back from our time abroad (hard to believe!!). Budapest was our home base for the most part, and if you ever have the chance to visit, you’ll more than likely find yourself slurping down a steaming bowl of goulash.

Hungarian goulash is basically a beef stew composed of beef (obviously), potatoes, carrots, and LOTS of paprika. You’ll find slight variations on the recipe – but these few ingredients will almost always remain the same.

I think it was partly because I was feeling a little nostalgic and partly because fall and winter always have me craving soup. Even if it is 80 degrees outside (like it was last weekend when I made this).

Anyway – this was my first time making homemade goulash and I used my crockpot to cook it up. Our apartment smelled AMAZING all day as it was cooking, so I was pretty sure I nailed it (she said so humbly).

Fast forward to dinnertime. Yup – delicious. Served in a big bowl with a few slices of warmed bread – almost felt like I was back in Hungary. Scroll down for the recipe details.

Do you guys have any favorite soup or stew recipes? Let me know in the comments.

XO – Courtney