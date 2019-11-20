–

Typically I hold off until all things Christmas until Thanksgiving, but this year I’ve already started listening to Christmas music because it makes traffic SO much more bearable but also because I just LOVE it.

Anyway, with Thanksgiving being next week, I thought I’d share some of my favorite holiday traditions. Hopefully it will put you in the holiday spirit!

1. Making my Dad’s stuffing recipe every Thanksgiving.

2. Getting our tree the weekend after Thanksgiving. (This year will have to be a little later since we will be in Japan the first week of December.)

3. Drinking hot chocolate and decorating the tree while listening to Christmas music.

4. Playing the “Christmas Tree Game” with Zack. (It’s a silly little game we play – when you see a car with a Christmas tree on top, whoever yells “Christmas Tree” first gets a point. On Christmas Eve, the person who saw the most trees is the winner. Things can get PRETTY competitive.)

5. Making homemade Chex mix. It’s the perfect snack AND gift.

6. Creating our annual holiday card. (Promise you – this year’s is a GOOD one.)

7. Driving around to look at Christmas lights.

8. Going ice skating on an outdoor rink.

9. Watching Christmas movies (Personal favorites: Elf, The Santa Clause, and The Holiday. . .and so many more. . .)

10. Making (and drinking) homemade eggnog every Christmas Eve.

11. Popping champagne at midnight on New Year’s Eve – whether we’re cozy at home or spending it with friends.

12. But my favorite of all – spending it with my best friend who I’m lucky enough to call my husband.

Those are honestly just a few – but definitely my favorites. Do you and your family or friends have any holiday traditions? Let me know in the comments.

XO – Courtney

PS – My holiday gift guide will be up next week, so stay tuned!