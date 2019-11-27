2019 Holiday Gift Guide

We are less than ONE month away from Christmas. Whether that statement excites you or completely stresses you out – there’s one thing you won’t have to worry about this year: gifts.

1 journal | 2 MAPS book | 3 fanny pack | 4 disposable camera

5 traveler’s cocktail kit | 6 airbnb giftcard

7 packing checklist | 8 tech pouch

1 face mask sheet set | 2 sleep mask + facial roller

3 saturday skin hydrating mist | 4 formulate customized shampoo + conditioner

5 versed skincare serum set | 6 make up pouch

7 beautycounter better balm duo | 8 robe

1 pantone art | 2 watercolor travel palette

3 tri-tone colored pencils | 4 “642 things to draw”

5 tezza app subscription [one of my favorite photo editing tools]

6 hand lettering guide | 7 instax film variety pack | 8 polaroid camera

1 “platters and boards” | 2 cheese board + knives | 3 spice collection | 4 tea drops

5 tea rests | 6 foodie dice | 7 matcha tea set | 8 apron

1 letterboard | 2 face vases | 3 basket | 4 zodiac throw pillow

5 inspirational art | 6 amazon home cleaning service

7 coffee table book | 8 throw blanket

1 men’s skincare kit | 2 party game | 3 chelsea boots | 4 quilted jacket

5 jord watch | 6 whiskey sampler | 7 multifunction backpack

8 disney+ subscription

1 lack of color straw hat | 2 donation to stray cat alliance | 3 huggie earrings

4 cbd oil + balm | 5 satin pillowcase | 6 saddle bag

7 weworewhat swim | 8 hiking boots

