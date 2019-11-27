2019 Holiday Gift Guide

We are less than ONE month away from Christmas. Whether that statement excites you or completely stresses you out – there’s one thing you won’t have to worry about this year: gifts.
I’ve got you covered with some gift guides I put together for the different people you may need to shop for. Hopefully I can help you find the perfect gift – or at least get you thinking about different options you may have not considered. Now get shopping and have a Happy Thanksgiving!
I hope you eat until you’re full and shop until you drop.
XO – Courtney
PS – Stay tuned for my holiday giveaways. I’ll be kicking those off when I get back from Japan. Subscribe to blog and follow me on instagram to stay in the know!
1 journal | 2 MAPS book | 3 fanny pack | 4 disposable camera
5 traveler’s cocktail kit | 6 airbnb giftcard
7 packing checklist | 8 tech pouch
1 face mask sheet set | 2 sleep mask + facial roller
3 saturday skin hydrating mist | 4 formulate customized shampoo + conditioner
5 versed skincare serum set | 6 make up pouch
7 beautycounter better balm duo | 8 robe
1 pantone art | 2 watercolor travel palette
3 tri-tone colored pencils | 4 “642 things to draw”
5 tezza app subscription [one of my favorite photo editing tools]
6 hand lettering guide | 7 instax film variety pack | 8 polaroid camera
1 “platters and boards” | 2 cheese board + knives | 3 spice collection | 4 tea drops
5 tea rests | 6 foodie dice | 7 matcha tea set | 8 apron
1 letterboard | 2 face vases | 3 basket | 4 zodiac throw pillow
5 inspirational art | 6 amazon home cleaning service
7 coffee table book | 8 throw blanket
1 men’s skincare kit | 2 party game | 3 chelsea boots | 4 quilted jacket
5 jord watch | 6 whiskey sampler | 7 multifunction backpack
8 disney+ subscription
1 lack of color straw hat | 2 donation to stray cat alliance | 3 huggie earrings
4 cbd oil + balm | 5 satin pillowcase | 6 saddle bag
7 weworewhat swim | 8 hiking boots