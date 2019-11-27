2019 Holiday Gift Guide

Party Hardy
We are less than ONE month away from Christmas. Whether that statement excites you or completely stresses you out – there’s one thing you won’t have to worry about this year: gifts.

I’ve got you covered with some gift guides I put together for the different people you may need to shop for. Hopefully I can help you find the perfect gift – or at least get you thinking about different options you may have not considered.  Now get shopping and have a Happy Thanksgiving!

I hope you eat until you’re full and shop until you drop.

XO – Courtney

PS – Stay tuned for my holiday giveaways. I’ll be kicking those off when I get back from Japan. Subscribe to blog and follow me on instagram to stay in the know!

adventurer gift guide 2019

journal | 2  MAPS book | 3  fanny pack | 4  disposable camera
traveler’s cocktail kit | 6  airbnb giftcard
packing checklist | 8  tech pouch

beauty gift guide 2019

face mask sheet set | 2  sleep mask + facial roller
saturday skin hydrating mist | 4  formulate customized shampoo + conditioner
versed skincare serum set | 6  make up pouch
beautycounter better balm duo | 8  robe

creative gift guide 2019

1 pantone art | 2  watercolor travel palette
tri-tone colored pencils | 4  “642 things to draw”
tezza app subscription [one of my favorite photo editing tools]
hand lettering guide | 7  instax film variety pack | 8  polaroid camera

foodie gift guide 2019

1 “platters and boards” | 2  cheese board + knives | 3  spice collection | 4  tea drops
5 tea rests | 6  foodie dice | 7  matcha tea set | 8  apron

home gift guide 2019

letterboard | 2  face vases | 3  basket | 4  zodiac throw pillow
inspirational art | 6  amazon home cleaning service
coffee table book | 8  throw blanket

him gift guide 2019

men’s skincare kit | 2  party game | 3  chelsea boots | 4  quilted jacket
jord watch | 6  whiskey sampler | 7  multifunction backpack
disney+ subscription

WISHLIST 2019

1 lack of color straw hat | 2  donation to stray cat alliance | 3  huggie earrings
cbd oil + balm | 5  satin pillowcase | 6  saddle bag
7 weworewhat swim | 8  hiking boots

