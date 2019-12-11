Winter Boot Roundup

Boots are my go to in the fall and winter – there’s a style for every look and occasion, so today I thought I’d round up a bunch of styles that will fit whatever you need. Plus show you a few ways I’ve been styling my boots this season.

Have a holiday party coming up? Instead of wearing strappy heels, boots are another great option – especially if you live in a colder climate.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, we have chunky combat style boots which are much more practical and great for a casual look.

Absolutely cant go wrong with a nude or tan colored boot, and you can find them in all shapes and styles.

And when you’re feeling a little extra – let your boot do the same with different textures, colors, or unique heel shapes.

