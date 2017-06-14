Tiers of Joy

A

When you turn a dress into a top, and it matches your lipstick AND your earrings (perfectly, I might add), you may do a little happy dance. I know I did when I threw this outfit together. Nothing like a bold + bright look to put a little confidence in your step.  Read More

That’s a Wrap

A

Today I’m bringing you a fresh + healthy recipe that will make your tastebuds sing. I’ll go ahead and warn you though, don’t let the fairly long list of ingredients scare you from trying this one! I promise it’s a really quick + easy recipe to throw together! Read More

Gingham Goals

A

Who isn’t loving gingham right now? It comes in all shapes, sizes, + colors, and you can find it on tops, bottoms, dresses, and everything in between. You can even wear it from head to toe if you choose (yes, please).  Read More

Santa Barbara

A

Memorial Day Weekend feels like it was ages ago, and I don’t know about you but I’m already anticipating the next long weekend (16 days in case you were wondering). Even though Memorial Day has passed, today I’m sharing how Zack and I spent one day of our long weekend with a road trip up to Santa Barbara. Read More