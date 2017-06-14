When you turn a dress into a top, and it matches your lipstick AND your earrings (perfectly, I might add), you may do a little happy dance. I know I did when I threw this outfit together. Nothing like a bold + bright look to put a little confidence in your step. Read More
Today I’m bringing you a fresh + healthy recipe that will make your tastebuds sing. I’ll go ahead and warn you though, don’t let the fairly long list of ingredients scare you from trying this one! I promise it’s a really quick + easy recipe to throw together! Read More
Who isn’t loving gingham right now? It comes in all shapes, sizes, + colors, and you can find it on tops, bottoms, dresses, and everything in between. You can even wear it from head to toe if you choose (yes, please). Read More
Happy first day of summer! And what better way to kick it off than with a big scoop of ice cream? When Zack and I visited Santa Barbara, one place we definitely wanted to check out was the famous McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams. Read More
Memorial Day Weekend feels like it was ages ago, and I don’t know about you but I’m already anticipating the next long weekend (16 days in case you were wondering). Even though Memorial Day has passed, today I’m sharing how Zack and I spent one day of our long weekend with a road trip up to Santa Barbara. Read More