Sand + Castles

Convincing my husband to go to the beach is never an easy task (he’s not a fan of the sun, the sand, or the salt. . .in other words: everything), but for July 4th weekend, we didn’t have any plans and I was itching to go someplace new, so I somehow persuaded him to head down to Laguna Beach with me for the day.

All teasing aside, Zack and I love going on adventures together, and he’s generally game for anything I throw at him. And lucky for us, it ended up being a pretty overcast and fairly cool day, which meant almost no crowds.

Our first stop was Victoria Beach. It’s a very small and secluded beach that’s hidden between beach mansions and winding roads, but if you manage to find the stairs leading down to the beach, you’re in for a real treat. Once you make your way around the rocky cove, you will find an old tower standing tall, surrounded by tide pools, rock structures, and crashing waves. There’s something magical about it, and it reminded me of a castle tower sitting against the cliffs. We wandered around for a bit then found a place to set up our beach towels and read.

As lunchtime rolled around, we headed to The Rooftop Lounge to grab a bite. An Ahi Poke Bowl for Zack, Chopped Lobster Salad for me, and a couple of cocktails as we enjoyed the view of the beach and hills around us.

After lunch, we were off to check out another beach: Crescent Bay. We didn’t stay here long because the tide was coming in, but it was fun to walk along the edge of the water and watch the HUGE waves crash (seriously giant waves. . .I wish the pictures captured them better).

And what better way to end a beach day than with a sweet treat? We stopped at Cauldron Ice Cream to try some liquid nitrogen ice cream and their famous puffle cone (salted caramel for me + mint chocolate chip for Zack). YUM.

XO – Courtney