Date night is a great excuse to try a new restaurant, so a couple weekends ago Zack and I decided to try out Taste on Melrose. We went early so we could order off the happy hour menu. . .happy hour prices are the perfect excuse to try more from the menu!

Little did we know, Dine L.A. was going on, and they had the option of a 3 course prix fix menu. Our choices for the evening:

drinks // pomegranate basil sangria + aperol spritzer

appetizers // tuna poke with avocado mousse and crispy lotus root + white truffle oil and mushroom mac + cheese

mains // grilled swordfish with carmelized fingerling potatoes and a green yogurt chimichurri sauce + crispy parmesan chicken paillard with a roasted garlic potato purée and a red onion jam

desserts // strawberry shortcake with chantilly cream and a mint sauce + chocolate brioche bread pudding with vanilla bean gelato

Overall thoughts: The entire menu looked delicious, and I’d love to go back and try more. We sat on the back patio, and the trees + umbrellas were the perfect cover from the sun. There were plants and succulents everywhere which I loved. Very relaxing atmosphere and was perfect for our date night.

XO – Courtney

Disclaimer: I was not asked or compensated to write this review. All thoughts and opinions expressed in this post are my own. Plus, I just really like good food + drinks, and think it should be shared.