Date night is a great excuse to try a new restaurant, so a couple weekends ago Zack and I decided to try out Taste on Melrose. We went early so we could order off the happy hour menu. . .happy hour prices are the perfect excuse to try more from the menu!
Little did we know, Dine L.A. was going on, and they had the option of a 3 course prix fix menu. Our choices for the evening:
drinks // pomegranate basil sangria + aperol spritzer
appetizers // tuna poke with avocado mousse and crispy lotus root + white truffle oil and mushroom mac + cheese
mains // grilled swordfish with carmelized fingerling potatoes and a green yogurt chimichurri sauce + crispy parmesan chicken paillard with a roasted garlic potato purée and a red onion jam
desserts // strawberry shortcake with chantilly cream and a mint sauce + chocolate brioche bread pudding with vanilla bean gelato
Overall thoughts: The entire menu looked delicious, and I’d love to go back and try more. We sat on the back patio, and the trees + umbrellas were the perfect cover from the sun. There were plants and succulents everywhere which I loved. Very relaxing atmosphere and was perfect for our date night.
XO – Courtney
Disclaimer: I was not asked or compensated to write this review. All thoughts and opinions expressed in this post are my own. Plus, I just really like good food + drinks, and think it should be shared.
4 thoughts on “Taste”
Oome
Looks amazingly delicious!
desmond738
Looking. Good
desmond738
The drinks
Charlotte Wooldridge
Pomegranate basil sangria sounds like something that’s completely unachievable to make at home, but god damn that is not going to stop me from trying! Bring on the delicious cocktails :))
