Ruffles on ruffles on ruffles.

There may have been a time where I wasn’t a fan of ruffles + frills, but that time is no more. From dresses to sleeves to hems, ruffles are the perfect way to make a statement.

This romper is so comfortable, and the ruffled hem on the sleeves and shorts provide a playful little flair, but my favorite frill in this look is on the denim jacket. I love the oversize style, but the small ruffle that runs across the back and down each sleeve is such an unexpected accent. This has been my go-to jacket lately because it goes with almost everything and adds that little extra something to every look.

Besides all the frills, I find myself having all the feels lately too. Life is good, and there are so many reasons to celebrate. Zack and I have been exploring tons of new places this summer (beaches, hikes, restaurants, and more), I’ve got an upcoming trip to NC to celebrate one of my best friend’s bridal shower AND bachelorette, and there are several opportunities in the (hopefully) near future that I’m looking forward to. Not to mention my favorite season is right around the corner: HELLO, FALL!

(And you can bet this denim jacket will be making its rounds in my autumn wardrobe.)

XO – Courtney

romper // whowhatwear

jacket // whowhatwear (similar here)

shoes // call it spring

earrings // target