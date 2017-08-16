Vitamin Sea

A few weekends ago, Zack headed back to NC for a friend’s wedding, which left me with a whole weekend to myself. Now don’t get me wrong, I missed him, but I wasn’t about the spend the weekend moping. I decided to have myself a little adventure.

I think it’s important (and healthy) to have time for yourself every now and then, and I think a lot of people don’t do it because they don’t like the idea of being alone. But it’s not that your “alone” . . .it’s just you spending time with yourself. Thinking, reading, praying. . .whatever you may need.

So, I packed myself a picnic lunch and drove to Leo Carrillo State Beach. The early morning drive through the mountains and up the coast was beautiful and relaxing. The beach was pretty empty when I arrived, and the huge waves crashing against the rocks were the perfect background noise for some reading, napping, and reflecting. And I actually had some creative breakthroughs with some projects I’ve been working on.

As the afternoon rolled around, I wandered along the beach (which was covered in the most beautiful pebbles and rocks) and up the cliffs. There were seals and sea birds sitting on many of the rock formations and wildflowers galore growing on the cliffside. It was the perfect way to spend my Sunday afternoon, and I left feeling so relaxed + refreshed.

XO – Courtney