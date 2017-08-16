A few weekends ago, Zack headed back to NC for a friend’s wedding, which left me with a whole weekend to myself. Now don’t get me wrong, I missed him, but I wasn’t about the spend the weekend moping. I decided to have myself a little adventure.
I think it’s important (and healthy) to have time for yourself every now and then, and I think a lot of people don’t do it because they don’t like the idea of being alone. But it’s not that your “alone” . . .it’s just you spending time with yourself. Thinking, reading, praying. . .whatever you may need.
So, I packed myself a picnic lunch and drove to Leo Carrillo State Beach. The early morning drive through the mountains and up the coast was beautiful and relaxing. The beach was pretty empty when I arrived, and the huge waves crashing against the rocks were the perfect background noise for some reading, napping, and reflecting. And I actually had some creative breakthroughs with some projects I’ve been working on.
As the afternoon rolled around, I wandered along the beach (which was covered in the most beautiful pebbles and rocks) and up the cliffs. There were seals and sea birds sitting on many of the rock formations and wildflowers galore growing on the cliffside. It was the perfect way to spend my Sunday afternoon, and I left feeling so relaxed + refreshed.
XO – Courtney
6 thoughts on “Vitamin Sea”
Apoorva907
Amazing pics there, Courtney!! I’m new to your blog and I really enjoyed it!! ❤️
courtneyleehardy
Thank you!
TheBitchenPhoenix
From the looks of your pictures seems like you had a much better time than the other half. Soulful, oneness is a good thing. I live in NC and all it did was rain. Hahahah.
courtneyleehardy
Haha! He had a good time and he’s nut much of a beach guy so he would probably disagree 🙂
I do miss a good thunderstorm…we don’t get those out here!
lachancedelalune
Absolutely stunning photos! there is nothing like going to the beach on your own. It is so peaceful to sit there and listen to the waves or dig for shells in the sun. This has inspired me to go to the beach! Thanks for sharing. Love and light to you!
