New season, new hair, new trends, crazy weather, crazy sleeves, crazy life. Basically there’s a lot happening right now, in my life and all over the world. But let’s look at some of the bright spots: actual FALL weather is happening in LA right now, statement sleeves are still trending, and I’m loving my new “normal” hair.

That’s right, goodbye purple hair. There were several reasons why I went back to a “normal” color, but mostly it just felt like the time for something new. And I’m loving it.

Sleeves are continuing to have their moment, and I’m just along for the ride. And so is this dress. Flowy sleeves for days and the silkiest + softest fabric you could imagine. And in a print that just screams fall. Belt it (or not) and pair it with boots, block heels, or espadrilles. Limitless styling options here.

That’s all for now. I’ve got some cool weather to enjoy + a new dress to wear.

XO – Courtney

