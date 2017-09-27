Culver Hotel

Another date night, another new restaurant. Zack works about a block away from the Culver Hotel and has been wanting to take me to their restaurant for about a year now, but for one reason or another we just haven’t made it there. . .until last Sunday.

We went early so we could catch happy hour and really just have a long, relaxing meal. And it’s a good thing we were hungry because everything on the menu sounded amazing. . .and we ordered A LOT.

drinks // prohibition punch + yellow brick lemonade

appetizers // sesame salmon poke + corn chorizo fritters with cotija and a chipotle lime crema + parmesan fries with aioli

mains // artisan cheese board + the culver burger with onion jam and aioli 

Overall thoughts: YUM. Loved everything about this place. The food + drinks were so good (and the happy hour prices were a great deal). The hotel itself is beautiful, inside + out. They have dining areas inside and outside, but I highly recommend grabbing a spot on the patio. Sharing, as usual, is the way to go. . . even down to the main courses. Honestly, if anyone wants to grab happy hour this weekend, I’m down to go again.

XO – Courtney

Disclaimer: I was not asked or compensated to write this review. All thoughts and opinions expressed in this post are my own. Plus, I just really like good food + drinks, and think it should be shared.

