2 Cities, 2 Countries, 2 Days: Vienna + Bratislava

My mom + I made sure to take complete advantage of her trip to Budapest. Not only did she see all the major sights in Budapest, we visited Slovenia (shared about that last week HERE), took a few day trips within Hungary (post coming soon), AND managed to squeeze in TWO more countries: Austria + Slovakia.

We knew we wanted to visit Bratislava (it’s only about 2.5 hours from Budapest by train), but we figured Vienna was close by too, so why not make the most out of it. Both are the capitals of their respective countries, so our mission was clear: 2 cities, 2 countries, 2 days!

Since I had been there before, I made sure to take my Mom to some of the other highlights as well. We had lunch at Cafe Landtmann, climbed the Stephansdom, wandered around the city, and finished the day with apfelstrudel at Palmenhaus.

For more to do in Vienna, you can read all about my last visit HERE.

We grabbed ice cream at Arthur’s Ice Cream on our way to see the Blue Church, which is just that. . .a beautiful, blue church.

We had some time to kill before our train back to Budapest so we just wandered around and eventually found ourselves back at Urban House for an afternoon drink + snack. (I highly recommend the Miss Moneypenny cocktail + Truffle Parmesan fries with mango chili dip!)

It was a blast country hopping with my Mom, and even though we were both exhausted, I don’t think I’d change a thing about the trip! I’d highly recommend try to visit these neighboring cities if you ever find yourself in Budapest, Vienna, or Bratislava. I mean, you could even do 3 countries (and their capitals) in 3 days! And while you won’t be able to do + see everything, it’s a great way to get a taste for each!

XO – Courtney

Restaurant Links // Brass Monkey // Café Landtmann // Palmenhaus // Urban House

