Merry Christmas! After a wild year abroad, Zack + I are so happy to be home for the holidays. And by home we actually mean the town where we both grew up. We’re spending a week in North Carolina before we head to New York for New Years.

Keeping it short + sweet today, so without further ado, it’s time for the 5th Annual Hardy Holiday Card!

XO – Courtney

In case you want to check our some past holiday cards:

2014 • 2015 • 2016 • 2017