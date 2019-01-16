Zack and I recently took a short trip to New York City during the holidays. Zack actually lived in upstate New York as a kid but had never been to the city. I’ve been several times and my brother, Luke, lives in Brooklyn, so I was excited to get to show Zack around.

If you want to go to the top of the One World Trade Center or visit the Statue of Liberty, those will cost you – it all depends on your budget and what you are most interested in seeing. I’ve done most of the touristy things and Zack really just wanted to see all the big sights since we only had a couple days.

Do you have any other tips for visiting NYC on a budget? Let me know in the comments!

XO – Courtney

Restaurant Links

RIDER // Empellón Taqueria // Spicy Village