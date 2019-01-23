5 Ways to Beat the Winter Blues

Party Hardy
It’s the middle of winter, and it’s definitely easy to catch those winter blues when it gets cold + grey. Even in LA we’ve had some pretty dreary weather. I mean last week it rained for four. days. straight. and this week it’s been cold + windy. So today I decided to share some of my favorites little things that will help beat those winter blues.
1. Put on a pair of fun + bright shoes.
2. Add a statement accessory – like a fun headband.
3. Brighten things up with a pop of color on your lips.
4. Grab your favorite hot drink – a chai latte for me (from Akasha in Culver City – they’ve got one of the best chai lattes!)
5. Compliment someone. 
All it takes is something small to really transform your mood, and in my opinion, I think a pop or two of color is key! Top it off with a nice compliment or random act of kindness. Not only will it brighten their day, but you’ll feel great too.
(It also helps when it’s your birthday week – and today is my actual birthday! So those winter blues are definitely somewhere far away.)
What are some things you like to do when the weather, season, or life in general has you in a funk? Share in the comments!
XO – Courtney
top // zara (similar here + here)
jacket // h&m (similar here)
jeans // mango
boots // target
headband // anthropologie (more options here)
lipstick // sephora

