5 Ways to Beat the Winter Blues

–

It’s the middle of winter, and it’s definitely easy to catch those winter blues when it gets cold + grey. Even in LA we’ve had some pretty dreary weather. I mean last week it rained for four. days. straight. and this week it’s been cold + windy. So today I decided to share some of my favorites little things that will help beat those winter blues.

–

1. Put on a pair of fun + bright shoes.

2. Add a statement accessory – like a fun headband.

3. Brighten things up with a pop of color on your lips.

4. Grab your favorite hot drink – a chai latte for me (from Akasha in Culver City – they’ve got one of the best chai lattes!)

5. Compliment someone.

–

All it takes is something small to really transform your mood, and in my opinion, I think a pop or two of color is key! Top it off with a nice compliment or random act of kindness. Not only will it brighten their day, but you’ll feel great too.

–

(It also helps when it’s your birthday week – and today is my actual birthday! So those winter blues are definitely somewhere far away.)

–

What are some things you like to do when the weather, season, or life in general has you in a funk? Share in the comments!

–

XO – Courtney

–

–

–

–

headband // anthropologie (more options here