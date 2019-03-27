Desert Vibes

It’s spring! Time to bust out the bright colors, right? Well, you’re not wrong but…

Yes – bright colors and bold prints come with the season, but as I look at my closet (which is seriously overdue for some spring cleaning) I’ve really been gravitating towards the earthy tones – nudes, rusts, olives, tans, etc.

Probably due to the fact that my travel bucket list is to *finally* visit Joshua Tree and Palm Springs this year (because I’ve lived in LA for almost 5 years and haven’t been to either!) Also dying to go to Antelope Canyon, so trying to make it to one or all of these desert destinations very soon!

So if I cant be in the desert, I’ll at least dress like it.

Also – neutrals + rusty desert colors are trending so there’s that.

Scroll down to shop my look, and let me know what some of your favorite spring styles are!

XO – Courtney

– SHOP MY LOOK –

top // pants // shoes // bag // earrings