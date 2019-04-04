Coffee + Cats: A Pet Adoption Story

–
I knew Zack was “the one” when I found out he was also a cat person. (Joking…kind of.)
We’ve always talked about getting a cat, but it was never “the right time.” And honestly, before now it really wasn’t.
For Christmas, Zack got me a giftcard to visit Crumbs + Whiskers, a cat cafe that I had been wanting to visit for a while. I talked about them a little in my Best of February blog here.
Right before we walked in for our reservation, Zack looked at me and said “Now remember, we aren’t getting a cat.We’re just here to play with them.” Which was 100% true…
Whether you just want to play with cats or are looking to adopt, Crumbs + Whiskers is such a fun experience. Make a reservation, order a coffee (chai latte for me!), and play with cats during your 70 minute experience.
Even if you aren’t adopting, you’re booking contribution is still helping to save kitties from euthanasia. So far they have saved over 2000 cats!
And if you live in (or plan to visit) Los Angeles, you can get 15% off your visit with code PARTYHARDYWITHCATS.
If you have a pet adoption story – share it in the comments! I’d love to hear it.
XO – Courtney
