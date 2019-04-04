Coffee + Cats: A Pet Adoption Story

–

I knew Zack was “the one” when I found out he was also a cat person. (Joking…kind of.)

We’ve always talked about getting a cat, but it was never “the right time.” And honestly, before now it really wasn’t.

For Christmas, Zack got me a giftcard to visit Crumbs + Whiskers , a cat cafe that I had been wanting to visit for a while. I talked about them a little in my Best of February blog here

Right before we walked in for our reservation, Zack looked at me and said “Now remember, we aren’t getting a cat.We’re just here to play with them.” Which was 100% true…

Even if you aren’t adopting, you’re booking contribution is still helping to save kitties from euthanasia. So far they have saved over 2000 cats!

If you have a pet adoption story – share it in the comments! I’d love to hear it.