Latest Obsession: Mismatched Earrings

A few things I’m obsessed with lately: our new kitten , “Game of Thrones” final season starting up this weekend, and intentionally mismatched earrings. Can you guess which one I’ll be talking about today?

–

–

Gone are the days of matchy-matchy. Mismatched earrings are a fun and small way to make a statement. You can find tons of mismatched sets to buy OR simply work with what you’ve got. I purchased the pair I’m wearing, BUT if you’re more of DIY-er, here are a few ideas to get you started (and I’m linking several options to shop below as well).

–

Mixing metals is ok. Wearing gold and silver together isn’t some big faux pas.

–

But don’t limit yourself to only metals. Wood, plastic, shell, fabric, and even natural materials.

–

Think big AND small. Pair a larger statement earring with a smaller + simpler earring or stud.

–

Last rule: There are NO rules. I don’t want you to think of these as rules – just as inspiration if you’re trying to figure out where to start! Get creative!

–

–



1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8

Honestly, why stop with just earrings? Next on my mismatched agenda: shoes. Linking a few styles below because they are just SO GOOD. The mismatched trend knows no limits. And you’ll definitely make a statement.

1 2 3 4

1 2

Have any obsessions lately (fashion related or not)? Share them in the comments.

–

XO – Courtney

top // zara

shorts // zara

headband // similar here

earrings // asos

shortop-