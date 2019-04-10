Party Hardy
Celebrate Life
Fashion

Latest Obsession: Mismatched Earrings

A - Mismatched Earrings

A few things I’m obsessed with lately: our new kitten, “Game of Thrones” final season starting up this weekend, and intentionally mismatched earrings. Can you guess which one I’ll be talking about today?
B- Mismatched Earrings
Gone are the days of matchy-matchy. Mismatched earrings are a fun and small way to make a statement. You can find tons of mismatched sets to buy OR simply work with what you’ve got. I purchased the pair I’m wearing, BUT if you’re more of DIY-er, here are a few ideas to get you started (and I’m linking several options to shop below as well).
Mixing metals is ok. Wearing gold and silver together isn’t some big faux pas.
But don’t limit yourself to only metals. Wood, plastic, shell, fabric, and even natural materials.
Think big AND small. Pair a larger statement earring with a smaller + simpler earring or stud.
Last rule: There are NO rules. I don’t want you to think of these as rules – just as inspiration if you’re trying to figure out where to start! Get creative!

earrings
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8

C - Mismatched Earrings

D - Mismatched Earrings

Honestly, why stop with just earrings? Next on my mismatched agenda: shoes. Linking a few styles below because they are just SO GOOD. The mismatched trend knows no limits. And you’ll definitely make a statement.

shoes1  2  3  4
1 2

Have any obsessions lately (fashion related or not)? Share them in the comments.

XO – Courtney

top // zara
shorts // zara
headband // similar here
earrings // asos
shortop-

You may also enjoy:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Looking for Something?