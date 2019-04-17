Hands down my favorite cocktail: margaritas.

And as of recently, I think I’ve finally created the perfect margarita. The TWO key ingredients: a good tequila and my special rimming salt.

– Making a margarita is pretty simple but there are a few things to prep. Go ahead and make the salt mixture ahead of time (full recipe below). I store mine in a bowl that fits the glass AND has a lid so I can save for later use.

Make your own simple syrup. It’s SO easy – combine equal parts sugar and boiling water and stir until the sugar is completely dissolved. Once cool, you can keep it in the fridge for up to a month.



Combine the simple syrup, lime juice, triple sec, and tequila in a shaker with ice. Shake, pour over ice, and serve. See detailed recipe below for a few tips and tricks.

What’s your go to cocktail? Let me know in the comments!

XO – Courtney

