Best of April

April isn’t quite over, but so much GOOD stuff has happened that I’ve decided to share my “best of the month” post a little early. Plus next week I’ll be sharing a fun collab/giveaway, so stay tuned for that! So let’s jump right in:

Ok – so those are the more personal “best ofs” – here’s a few more that you may fall in love with too:

SHOP WALL PLANTER

SHOP PATIO FURNITURE
loveseat // chairs // table // ottoman

I did a good bit of shopping this month (to be fair – I did a closet clean out as well). Turns out I was really into printed pieces (and still gravitating toward more neutral tones). Here’s some of my favorite finds:

 A  B  C  D  E

Lots of good stuff – not to mention the final season of Game of Thrones kicked off at the beginning of the month AND we get Avengers: Endgame this weekend (anyone going?). Here’s hoping we can bring all the goodness with us into May!

XO Courtney

cover image two piece set // madewell (top + bottom)
women’s tropical shirt // zara
men’s tropical shirt // target

 

 

