Best of April

–
April isn’t quite over, but so much GOOD stuff has happened that I’ve decided to share my “best of the month” post a little early. Plus next week I’ll be sharing a fun collab/giveaway, so stay tuned for that! So let’s jump right in:
–
–
–
Ok – so those are the more personal “best ofs” – here’s a few more that you may fall in love with too:
–
SHOP PATIO FURNITURE
loveseat // chairs // table // ottoman
I did a good bit of shopping this month (to be fair – I did a closet clean out as well). Turns out I was really into printed pieces (and still gravitating toward more neutral tones). Here’s some of my favorite finds:
–
Lots of good stuff – not to mention the final season of Game of Thrones kicked off at the beginning of the month AND we get Avengers: Endgame this weekend (anyone going?). Here’s hoping we can bring all the goodness with us into May!
XO – Courtney
Other Looks
cover image two piece set // madewell (top + bottom)
women’s tropical shirt // zara
men’s tropical shirt // target