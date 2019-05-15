It’s that time of year when we find ourselves outside a little more – even if it’s just patio/deck/backyard chilling and grilling. And while we’re dealing with some major “May Grey” at the moment, hopefully we will get some of that beloved California sunshine v soon, so I can get back to living my best life on our patio and trying out more recipes on the grill.

In case you hadn’t figured it out yet – today I’m sharing a recipe for GRILLING! On the menu: Avocado Caprese Grilled Chicken. This recipe is delicious, versatile, and SO flavorful.

I threw the marinade together in the morning and let the chicken absorb all the flavors for a few hours. Right before grilling, I sliced a few pieces of mozzarella and whipped up the avocado mixture – essentially an Italian guacamole (we’re using basil instead of cilantro). Now you’re ready to get grilling.

We decided to continue the grilling theme with our sides with some corn on the cob and a few skewers of veggies. And a bottle of wine because WHY NOT?