Watermelon Feta Summer Salad

The first day of summer is this FRIDAY – so what better way to kick off the first official weekend of summer than with a new recipe? This one is super simple and “open to interpretation” – as in, get creative with it.

The watermelon and feta are really the only essential ingredients for this salad – from there, just build it to your preference:

STEP 1: CHOOSE YOUR GREENS.

I love an arugula salad but feel free to go with your favorite or whatever you have on hand. Basil or mint is also a nice extra touch.

STEP 2: CHOOSE YOUR FRUITS.

Any additional fruits, that is. I threw in a handful of blueberries because I had them in my fridge. Blackberries are another favorite of mine.

STEP 3: FINISHING TOUCHES.

Drizzle with a little balsamic and a sprinkle of salt (the feta + a little extra salt really brings out the sweetness of the watermelon). I also added some fresh lemon juice because it pairs well with arugula, but definitely not necessary.

What I love most is how easy this would be to bring on a picnic, to the beach, or to a cookout. You can literally throw it together in minutes, but there’s just so much flavor. It’s healthy, refreshing, a little sweet, a little salty – basically it’s summer in a bowl.

So besides trying this salad, what are your plans for the first weekend of summer? I’m thinking an afternoon at the pool if the weather is nice, planting my herb garden, and DEFINITELY mixing up a few gin + tonics.

XO – Courtney