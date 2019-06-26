Simple Ways to Style Neon

Love it or hate it, neon is trending right now. And while the highlighter bright colors can be at little scary at first, there are many subtle ways to incorporate neon into your look.

One of the easiest is with accessories – I’m obsessed with these neon block heels. And for such a bright color – they are extremely versatile. Dress them up or down, pair with neutrals, prints, or even with other colors.





Another subtle way to style neon: cosmetics. I first tried out a neon yellow nail polish and it quickly became a favorite. I always get so many compliments, and the bright color is perfect for summer.

From there I went a step further and picked up a neon eyeliner – a really fun way to switch up your make up AND incorporate the neon trend.

You can shop my look below plus a few other neon styles.

And bright yellow isn’t the only color out there – lime green, hot pink, bright orange, electric blue – try the whole neon rainbow. What are your thoughts on this trend and how would you style it?

XO – Courtney

