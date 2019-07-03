Best of June

–

I have to say, I really love doing these “best of” posts – it’s honestly a nice way to reflect on the past month. It’s funny – when I sit down to put these posts together, I sometimes think I won’t have enough to write about, but it never fails that I end up with a long list of things I could include. I try to narrow it down to the truly best things, and I hope you guys find them helpful or inspiring as you go into each new month.

With that said, let’s dive into June’s highlights.

This month’s home purchases pretty much revolved around plants, both real and fake. And seeing as one of my June goals was to get some plants for our patio, it’s only fitting. (Side note: I share my monthly goals on Instagram and just posted my July goals yesterday!)

While I did get a few plants for the patio (rosemary, basil, lavender, and a fiddle leaf fig), my favorite and kind of random addition are these Ikea shelves I put up in our bedroom and filled with fake plants. Why fake? Honestly, low maintenance and cat friendly. Love how it brings a little life to this corner!

That’s all for now! I hope you all have a Happy Fourth of July weekend! Feel free to share some of you favorite June moments in the comments – I’d love to hear them

XO – Courtney