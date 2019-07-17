Cocktail of the Summer: the Aperol Spritz.

Seriously, I’m seeing them EVERYWHERE. But the Aperol Spritz isn’t anything new – Zack and I actually had one for the first time a few years ago at a restaurant in LA. Then last year in Europe, they were all over the place (and trust me, I had my FILL). But now it seems like they’ve finally become more popular here.

So what is Aperol? It’s an Italian apéritif with a bright orange color and bittersweet taste with hints of orange and other herbal notes.

Now that we’ve covered the basics, let’s move on to the cocktail. An Aperol Spritz is the combination of Aperol, Prosecco, and soda water served over ice and garnished with an orange slice. Sounds refreshing, right?

Well, let’s kick that up a notch: Aperol Spritz Popsicles.

A popsicle on a hot summer day – YES PLEASE. Make it boozy? I’LL BE RIGHT THERE!

These are pretty much the easiest thing to throw together – just make sure you give them enough time to freeze (overnight is best!).

Wait, should we turn up the volume again? Put the popsicle INTO an aperol spritz – the perfect way to chill your cocktail without watering it down.

Besides the actual ingredients, you’ll also need some popsicle molds. While there are a million ways to DIY this – I recently purchased these on Amazon. Cute, easy to store, and a great price.

The full recipe for these popsicles is at the bottom of this post – let me know if you give it a try, and comment with any other boozy (or not) popsicle recommendations.

XO – Courtney