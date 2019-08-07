5 Things to Do in La Jolla

Over Fourth of July weekend, I took a little solo day trip down to La Jolla. It was my first time visiting, and it was such a beautiful and peaceful little coastal town that I wanted to share a few of my favorite things from the day.

I hope to go back soon and maybe do some kayaking, snorkeling, or gliding (you’ll read more about this below). And of course bring Zack along next time! (He had to work over the holiday – movie reshoots – but I still wanted to make the most of my long weekend!)

Here are FIVE things to do if you decide to visit:

The cove is picture perfect – and you’re sure to spot some seals swimming or sunbathing. There are tons of restaurants and shops nearby as well.

From the cove, you can continue to walk along the coastline – the cliffs are stunning and the views are beautiful no matter where you look.

There are a few spots where you can find tide pools. I saw a few crabs, but I wasn’t wearing the best shoes to do some serious exploring on the slippery rocks. It was still really cool (and relaxing) to see the rock formations, watch the waves crash, and take in the ocean air.

This one is a fun one. To get there, head to the aquarium and park in the visitor lot (free!). At the far end of the parking lot there is a very small trail that starts with a wooden plank. Follow the trail up the hill and you’ll find the swing hidden in a cluster of trees. It’s only about a 2 minute walk from the parking lot, and it wasn’t crowded at ALL!

I have heard that from time to time the swing is taken down, but it’s worth checking for it! Either way you’ll get a great view of the coast.

Great place to picnic (pack your own or grab a sandwich at the Cliff Hanger Cafe) and watch all the gliders as they fly off the cliffs. If you’re feeling adventurous you can even sign up for a tandem flight. Definitely want to do this next time!

Have you ever been to La Jolla? Or anywhere else on the California coast that I should check out next? Let me know in the comments!

XO – Courtney