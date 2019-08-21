7 Tips for Creating a Cozy Patio

Summer is winding down – but that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy the outdoors a little longer. In fact – I’d argue that spring and fall are PERFECT patio weather.

We bought our outdoor furniture set at Ikea back in April, but it’s taken me almost all summer to get the patio looking how I wanted – and now it’s one of my favorite places to relax on the weekends, so I’m going to enjoy it as much as possible!

Today I thought I’d share some tips to make your patio (or deck, backyard space, etc.) a cozy spot to hang out. We are pretty fortunate that our apartment patio is a decent size, but these tips will work for whatever space you’ve got!

1. Have a few seating options.

A couple chairs or a love seat is the easiest way to provide seating, BUT try to think outside the box and have a few multifunctional pieces. I love that our poufs can function as footrests or extra seating. Plus they stack so you can create a higher stool as well.

2. Make it cozy.

If your seats don’t come with cushions, be sure to get a few extra pillows. This adds both comfort AND style.

3. Get a few plants.

Plants are a great way to decorate your outdoor space. Succulents are an easy option as they require little maintenance, but we also have a few herbs that we can use when we cook. Currently we are growing rosemary, basil, and lavender, but eventually I want to add a few more to the mix.

4. Have a place to eat and drink (or at least somewhere to set them!).

We opted for more of a lounge instead of an outdoor dining table, but it’s still important to have a place to put food and drinks. Our set came with a little coffee table, but I also grabbed these plant stands that can function as little side tables too!

5. Give yourself some privacy.

Lucky for us, our patio already had bamboo plants that give us a little privacy, but if you need to add some yourself there are plenty of options out there.

6. Add lighting.

This becomes more essential in the fall as it begins to get darker earlier. You can get creative here – from string lights to candles to fire pits – there’s something out there that works with every space.

7. Keep it clean.

Perhaps the one we overlook the most that will make the BIGGEST difference: keep your outdoor space clean. I try to sweep weekly to keep the leaves and dirt from getting out of control, and we always bring our cushions and pillows inside to keep them from the elements.

So what do you think of the space we’ve created? I’m super happy with it, and hope these tips help you create an outdoor space you’ll love too! I’m linking some of my favorite pieces from our patio below (and a few that are now on my wish list)!

XO – Courtney



LED Candle (A) // String Lights (B) // Citronella Candle (C)

Chair (D) // Love Seat + Table (E) // Wicker Pouf (F) // Side Table (G)

Watering Can (H) // Plant Pots (I, J) // Plant Stand (K)

Outdoor Pillows (L, M)