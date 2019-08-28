Another month is coming to an end. Zack and I spent a lot of weekends with friends, got back into a good routine at the gym, and caught up on a few tv shows that had been piling up. Looking back, August was fairly chill – but September is looking pretty busy with a lot of fall festivities lined up, and it all kicks off this weekend. My parents are coming to town for an extended Labor Day weekend, and we have a few hikes and a day of kayaking planned.

Looking forward to it all, but first let’s talk about my Best of August:



1 2 3 4 5 6

1 2 3 4 5

There you have it! This summer has been a good one but it’s coming to a close, and I’m so looking forward to the new season. What were some of your best summer memories, and what are you most looking forward to this fall?

XO – Courtney