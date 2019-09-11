5 Fall 2019 Trends I’m Wearing Now

–

This fall/winter season definitely has a lot of great trends, BUT there are a few that I’m most excited for. The great news is a lot of them carry over from past seasons (with small updates) so you may be able to find some great pieces at thrift stores or even shop your own closet!

–

Let’s dive in to my favorites:

–

We’ve definitely seen the small bag trend for a couple seasons, but this fall we’re taking it to the extreme: micro minis. These almost impractical bags come in a variety of shapes and colors – plus no more losing your lipstick in the bottom of your bag. You’ll only be able to fit the necessities!

–

–

Animal prints are still ruling the runways. Last fall the leopard print was king; however, if you’re looking to update your wardrobe at all, this year I’m seeing more snakeskin and tiger print.

–

–

Don’t worry, chunky sneakers aren’t going anywhere – they’ve just got a little competition. Chunky boots are making a combat – I mean comeback. What I love most (besides the comfort factor) is that we’re seeing these boots paired with everything from grungy to casual to super feminine looks.

–

–

Blazers and suiting were big last fall and through the summer, but this season we’re getting some small updates. Power shoulders (hello 90s) and cinched/belted waists are going to be popular this season, and of course the oversized look is still going strong.

–

–

Tie dye played a big part in spring/summer fashion, and it’s definitely carrying into fall. If you’re feeling extra crafty – you can host a DIY tie dye party and create your own one-of-a-kind pieces.

–

–