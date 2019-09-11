Party Hardy
5 Fall 2019 Trends I’m Wearing Now

Fall Trends 3-A
Fall Trends 2-C
This fall/winter season definitely has a lot of great trends, BUT there are a few that I’m most excited for. The great news is a lot of them carry over from past seasons (with small updates) so you may be able to find some great pieces at thrift stores or even shop your own closet!
Let’s dive in to my favorites:
mini bags header
We’ve definitely seen the small bag trend for a couple seasons, but this fall we’re taking it to the extreme: micro minis. These almost impractical bags come in a variety of shapes and colors – plus no more losing your lipstick in the bottom of your bag. You’ll only be able to fit the necessities!
ship mini bags-11  2  3  4  5  6
animal header
Animal prints are still ruling the runways. Last fall the leopard print was king; however, if you’re looking to update your wardrobe at all, this year I’m seeing more snakeskin and tiger print.
shop animal print1  2  3  4  5  6
boots header
Don’t worry, chunky sneakers aren’t going anywhere – they’ve just got a little competition. Chunky boots are making a combat – I mean comeback. What I love most (besides the comfort factor) is that we’re seeing these boots paired with everything from grungy to casual to super feminine looks.
shop chunky boots-1
1  2  3  4  5
suiting header
Blazers and suiting were big last fall and through the summer, but this season we’re getting some small updates. Power shoulders (hello 90s) and cinched/belted waists are going to be popular this season, and of course the oversized look is still going strong.
shop blazers-1
1  2  3  4  5  6
tie dye header
Tie dye played a big part in spring/summer fashion, and it’s definitely carrying into fall. If you’re feeling extra crafty – you can host a DIY tie dye party and create your own one-of-a-kind pieces.
shop tie dye
2  3  4  5  6
There you have it – some of my favorite trends that you may already have in your closet! What trends are you most excited for this season?

XO – Courtney

Fall Trends 3-C

