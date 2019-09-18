Taste of Fall: Pumpkin Alfredo

Fall produce includes some of my favorites, and there are so many great flavors that pair together so well: carrots, Brussels sprouts, apples, pears, figs, pomegranates, sweet potatoes, and of course pumpkin.

Ironically I’m not a huge fan of pumpkin pie but breads, muffins, pancakes (all the carbs…) and of course pumpkin spice (chai) lattes – love ’em.

In case you hadn’t already guessed – today I’ll be sharing a pumpkin recipe with you – but we’re going on a more savory route with this one: Pumpkin Alfredo. The perfect fall twist to traditional Fettuccine Alfredo.

The sauce is only FIVE ingredients, it’s super creamy, and it comes together so quickly. This would be the perfect meal to serve if you’re doing any hosting this fall – it’s easy, festive, and your guests will definitely be impressed.

When it comes to pasta – I like to pair it with a complimentary salad (healthy + easy to throw together). We went with a fig + kale salad PLUS a refreshing lavender + fig cocktail.

