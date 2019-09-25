6 Things To Do in Los Angeles This Fall

Let’s pretend I haven’t been acting like it’s been fall since September 1 and celebrate the fact that fall is officially here! I know I’ve said it before, but this really is my favorite time of year – the weather (when it manages to cool down), the clothes (when you can wear them), and all the fun activities (when you think of something fun to do).

If you’re struggling to find some inspiration for things to do this fall – this blog post is for you. Back in the spring I shared a similar post, and I thought I’d do the same for fall because there’s really no shortage of fall festivities to take part in.

My list is a little more specific to Los Angeles, BUT before you stop scrolling – most of these things are probably going on in your city too, so use this list as inspiration and make some plans.

We go pretty much EVERY fall – last year being the first time we missed out in YEARS because we were traveling. We went annually when we lived in North Carolina, and have kept up the tradition since moving to California.

Oak Glen is a small town about 1.5 hours from Los Angeles. You’ll find a cluster of farms with apple orchards, berry fields, and more. If I’m being 100% real – the apples aren’t great, BUT it’s always fun walking through the orchards and picking a few.

Visiting Snow-line Orchard is a must – their cider donuts are INSANE, and make sure to check out the wine tasting room too. The real highlight for me is always the potluck picnic with our friends.



Ok – so this isn’t a “fall only” activity, but let me tell you why fall is the perfect season for an outdoor movie: cooler nights = time to get cozy. Comfy sweatshirts, soft blankets, and prime cuddle weather.

Check out Rooftop Cinema Club for a unique rooftop movie experience. Zack and I just did this recently and reserved a loveseat with unlimited popcorn. We had so much fun that we are already planning another date night.

Another option, of course, is heading to the drive-in. Our go to spot: Vineland Drive-In.



Dockwieler Beach has fire pits set up, and honestly what sounds more fun than roasting s’mores and watching the sunset? Not much. I’ve been wanting to do this for so long, but I’ve heard you have to get their pretty early to grab a spot. Hoping to make this happen soon!



You can spot whales throughout the year, but there are a few times where your odds are higher – late fall and winter being one of those times as whales migrate south for the winter.

While it’s possible to spot them right off the PCH, a boat tour will significantly increase your chances. Zack and I went on a whale watching day trip up in Monterey a few years ago over Labor Day and saw so many humpback whales, dolphins, and more. There are tours closer to LA too – Redondo Beach, Long Beach, Newport Beach, and Dana Point to name a few. Just don’t forget to pack a jacket and Dramamine for the boat ride.

Obviously you can go for a hike anytime of year, but summer can be brutal if you don’t hit the trails super early. Plus, getting outside is so much better than going to the gym.



If you really want to get into the fall spirit – check out a festival. From pumpkin patches and corn mazes to haunted houses and hayrides – there’s definitely SOMETHING going on in your area.

I could really go on and on with this list, but this should be enough to inspire you to get out there and see what’s going on in your city. And let me know what are you looking forward to most this season in the comments.

XO – Courtney