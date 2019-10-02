Best of September

–

September is over, and honestly there is SO much to cover from the month and SO much to look forward to in October…and November and December…



But I’m getting ahead of myself, so for now let’s jump right in to my September “best of” recap:

CHANNEL ISLANDS



Ok, so technically this was August, BUT I shared my “Best of August” before the trip so it makes the cut for September. Such a unique experience for anyone living in or visiting Southern California. You can read the detailed post here .



APPLE PICKING

This annual tradition definitely deserves a spot (and it was on my “Things to Do in LA this Fall” list) – if you’re looking to get out of the city, head up to Oak Glen for some fall fun. Pack a picnic, pick some apples, and relax. Apple season goes until December 1.

Also – this picnic basket is v cute, and I feel like it deserves a special mention. It comes with a small cutting board and knife, a bottle opener, cloth napkins, and 2 glasses PLUS it holds 2 bottles of wine (so 1 bottle per person, yes?). You can shop for it here.



UNDERWOOD FAMILY FARM

Zack I went last Sunday to the opening weekend of their annual fall festival and had a blast. We really didn’t expect it to be as big as it was either – they have SO much to do (and everything was VERY organized). We went through the corn maze (and nailed it!), rode on the tractor-drawn wagon, played a few games (including the tomato sling shot), ate some good food, and picked out a few (17!!!) pumpkins from the pumpkin patch. It’s perfect for a date, with friends, or for the family – there’s definitely something for everyone. –

626 NIGHT MARKET

626 NIGHT MARKET An Asian food market with hundreds of food vendors. There's so much to try you'll be eating the night away. Unfortunately we went to the last market of the season, so you'll have to wait until next summer if you want to check it out BUT I definitely recommend it. ROOFTOP CINEMA IN DTLA



This also made the list in my last blog – and I’m hoping to go again this fall when (if) our schedule slows down. Sunsets and skylines, food and drinks, and of course a movie . Great for a date or night with friends.

1 2 3 4 5 Unintentionally just shared an entire outfit – love the comfy vibe I’m getting from all these pieces – which is basically my ideal fall/winter outfit. Imagining myself walking through Tokyo wearing this exact outfit (which is kinda what I had in mind when shopping for these pieces).

And that pretty much sums up September! I’d love to hear some of your highlights from the month too – leave em in the comments!

XO – Courtney