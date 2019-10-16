Trends We Love To Hate [But Mostly Love]

–

Let’s talk about controversial fashion trends. You know – the ones that you look at and say “I would NEVER wear that.” And then one day your wearing “that” item, and you don’t know how you lived without it. – Dad shoes, belt bags (aka fanny packs), biker shorts, scrunchies . . .

We’ve all been there. Or maybe it’s just me. But that’s what I’m talking about today.

– Let’s start of with the jeans – perhaps the least controversial. Boyfriend/looser fitting jeans are definitely taking over this season, but these jeans are EXTRA slouchy and I. AM. HERE. FOR. IT. So much so that I bought them in 3 different washes. Essentially feels like you’re wearing sweatpants but you’re not.

Up next – the shoes. The squared-toed shoe takeover has begun. Like – they are kinda ugly but kinda not? I’m more into the square-toed, strappy heel look at the moment, but check back in with me because I feel an obsession starting. . . – Moving on.

Dare I even mention the bucket hat? When they started popping up a few seasons back I definitely said “Nope, never”. . . but I’ve learned I need to stop saying things like this because some things just grow on you (looking at you, dad shoes. . .).