Best of October

October was a whirlwind in all sorts of ways.

Currently couch surfing as we were evacuated on Monday morning around 4am due to a wildfire behind our apartment, and with high winds, the evacuation order is still ongoing. The “Terminator: Dark Fate” premiere was also cancelled due to the fire which was a bummer – I know how hard Zack and the entire cast and crew have worked on this film for the past 2.5 years, and we were so looking forward to celebrating, but hey, we are safe and that’s key. (PS – the movie is out THIS Friday, November 1 so . . . go see it!)

–

So while the month is ending on a little bit of a weird note – it’s kinda the perfect time to share my “Best Ofs” for the month.

–

SEOUL

My somewhat spontaneous trip to Seoul, South Korea was definitely the biggest highlight. The city blew me away – and you can read my full travel guide HERE.

TRAVEL ESSENTIALS

To go along with traveling – I wanted to share some new products I’ve recently discovered. I had been purchasing a few new things for our Japan trip next month, but most of them came in handy for my trip to Seoul too. These have quickly become some of my travel essentials.



travel pillow // headphones

versed eye mask // versed moisturizer

packing cubes

BEST JACKETS + COATS

We’ve actually had some amazingly wonderful fall weather this week – so I can *finally* wear jackets and coats without looking completely crazy. Here’s some of my favorites right now: 1 2 3 BEST DRESSED

This was supposed to be my look for the Terminator premiere BUT hey – now I’m ready for holiday parties, so that’s cool. The dress feels very modern yet classic – from the voluminous sleeves to the square neck – paired with square toed heels and finished off with some pearly accessories. I’m also obsessed with the manicure I got – which I may have to get again because it’s so simple, but makes such a statement. click image for close up

dress // shoes // hair clips // purse

BEST DRESSES TO FALL FOR

And finishing off my favorite fashions of the month with a few fall friendly dresses:

1 2 3

– That wraps up October! Comment with your October highlights or something you are looking forward to in November.

–

XO – Courtney