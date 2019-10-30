Best of October

October was a whirlwind in all sorts of ways.
SEOUL
My somewhat spontaneous trip to Seoul, South Korea was definitely the biggest highlight. The city blew me away – and you can read my full travel guide HERE.
TRAVEL ESSENTIALS
To go along with traveling – I wanted to share some new products I’ve recently discovered. I had been purchasing a few new things for our Japan trip next month, but most of them came in handy for my trip to Seoul too. These have quickly become some of my travel essentials.
travel pillow // headphones
versed eye mask // versed moisturizer
packing cubes
BEST JACKETS + COATS
We’ve actually had some amazingly wonderful fall weather this week – so I can *finally* wear jackets and coats without looking completely crazy. Here’s some of my favorites right now:
BEST DRESSED
This was supposed to be my look for the Terminator premiere BUT hey – now I’m ready for holiday parties, so that’s cool. The dress feels very modern yet classic – from the voluminous sleeves to the square neck – paired with square toed heels and finished off with some pearly accessories. I’m also obsessed with the manicure I got – which I may have to get again because it’s so simple, but makes such a statement.
click image for close up
dress // shoes // hair clips // purse
BEST DRESSES TO FALL FOR
And finishing off my favorite fashions of the month with a few fall friendly dresses: