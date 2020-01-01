Roaring into the 2020s

Happy New Year and Happy New DECADE! I’ve been sharing a lot of my year and decade reflections on instagram but why not give it one final send off?

Basically 2019 was another year for the books with so many unexpected things – traveling to Asia for the first time (multiple times), weekend getaways, and adopting our fur baby.

From an even broader perspective, the 2010s were a transformative decade. Graduating from college, moving across the country, getting engaged and MARRIED, and traveling to more places than I could’ve imagined. I’ve been blessed with a job in my degree, an amazing group of friends and family, and just so much more that I can’t even put it into words.

Of course there were times of sadness, stress, and all the normal things life throws at us, but all in all I’m ending the year/decade feeling accomplished and happy, but kinda ready to have a fresh start. Still figuring out what that fresh start is – there’s a few things that have been running through my brain lately and now that the hustle and bustle of the holidays are coming to an end, it’s time to go full steam ahead. They didn’t call them the roaring twenties for nothing, right?

And with that, I just wanted to end by sharing my goals for 2020. Putting my goals out there for the world to see definitely helps me feel a little more accountable, but hopefully also inspires you to think about what you want to get out of the next 366 days (hey, leap year).

Fresh creative start. // Ok, so leaving this one very vague, but basically have found myself at a creative crossroads. Planning to spend January getting that sorted and hope to share more soon!

Clean + Green. // Less plastic, less waste, clean beauty/skincare products, clean household products, etc. Send your faves/any recommendations!

Tackle things (big or small) instead of avoiding them. // Stole this from @emilyschuman’s 2020 goals but it realllly resonated with me.

Travel somewhere new. // Always on my goals because I never want to stop exploring this world, near and far.

XO – Courtney